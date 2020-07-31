Evalista Chisale, 12 others granted bail but still in custody

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to thirteen police officers charged with the murder of Buleya Lule.

The officers who include Commissioner of Police Evalista Chisale have been told to produce two sureties with each surety bonded at K500 000 non cash.

They are also required to surrender travel documents, to inform the commissioner of police if they want to leave Lilongwe and to report once every fortnight to police.

One of the defence lawyers Enoch Chibwana said the suspects are still in custody as they await for the court to assess their sureties which will be done on Monday afternoon.

The other 12 officers are Paulo Chipole, Joshua Chavinda, Ronnex Kapesa, Robert Tchaka, Ikraim Malata, Richard Kalawire, Steve Mashonga, Maxwell Mbidzi, Dreck Mitswati, Innocent Wanda, Fanny Chiwambo and Abel Maseya.

They were arrested earlier this month over the murder of Buleya Lule who died in police custody.

Earlier this week, the police said the 13 officers will not be allowed to carry out their duties until the conclusion of their murder case.