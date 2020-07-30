Malawi records 120 new Coronavirus cases

Malawi has registered 120 new Coronavirus cases, four new deaths and 32 new recoveries.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus taskforce Dr John Phuka announced the new cases on Wednesday

He said the four deaths are from Lilongwe and they occurred on July 27.

Out of the 120 new cases, 100 are locally transmitted and they include one health worker from Mzimba South. There are also 43 cases from Blantyre, 31 from Lilongwe, six from Mzimba North, five from Karonga, two each from Kasungu, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Salima and Thyolo.

Chitipa, Dowa and Nkhatabay have recorded one case each.

One of the 20 imported cases is from Karonga while the other 19 were recorded during screening at Mwanza border.

In total, Malawi has recorded 3,858 cases of which 2,875 are imported and 983 are locally transmitted. There have been 1,790 recoveries and 107 deaths.

Malawi has so far conducted 28,688 Coronavirus tests across the country.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people who have recovered from Coronavirus to continue following preventive measures to avoid getting re-infected.

He said: “Currently, there is no know scientific evidence to show immunity in recovered patients.”