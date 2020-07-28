UTM North Governor Njikho resigns

UTM Governor for the North Leonard Njikho has stepped down.

Njikho who is a former legislator has announced his resignation in a letter to the party.

“Today I can confirm rumours that were going round that I have resigned from my position as Regional Governor for North.

“It was going to be against the ethics and protocol if I went ahead and informed you of my intention before getting a response from my seniors that’s why I kept quite,” he said.

Njikho then thanked party leader Saulos Chilima for supporting him.

“He assisted, supported and guided me very well in everything that needed his intervention. He will remain my mentor and role model. Let me also wish him God’s guidance and Wisdom as He perform His duty as the Vice State President of this Country as well as leading the UTM party,” said Njikho.

He added that he is leaving the position a happy person and will work with any leadership that the Party will constitute.

“I will remain an obedient supporter of UTM and Dr Chilima,” said Njikho.

Leonard Njikho joined UTM in 2018 after dumping the Democratic Progressive Party.

He lost the Mzuzu City Parliamentary seat in the 2019 Elections last year.

According to reports, Njikho has resigned to focus on his business.