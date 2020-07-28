Malawi Police interdict 13 officers

The Malawi Police Service says Commissioner of Police Evalista Chisale and 12 other police officers will not be allowed to carry out their duties until the conclusion of their murder case.

Director of Human Resource Management and Development in the service, Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police Stan Kaliza, has confirmed in a police communication.

The other 12 officers are Paulo Chipole, Joshua Chavinda, Ronnex Kapesa, Robert Tchaka, Ikraim Malata, Richard Kalawire, Steve Mashonga, Maxwell Mbidzi, Dreck Mitswati, Innocent Wanda, Fanny Chiwambo and Abel Maseya.

They were arrested earlier this month over the murder of Buleya Lule who died in police custody. Buleya was suspected of being involved in the abduction of a personwith albinism.

Meanwhile, the suspects have applied for bail and Justice Ivy Kamanga is expected to give her ruling on the bail application on Friday.