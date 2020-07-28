Govt urged to establish national prosecution agency

The Anti-Corruption Alliance has proposed the setting up of a national prosecution agency to take away one role of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) because the ACB has a lot on its plate.

The chairperson of the organization Moses Mkandawire said this at a press briefing conducted in Lilongwe on Monday.

Speaking with reporters, Mkandawire said there are some challenges that Malawians are raising regarding the current structure and functionality of several institutions more especially Anti-Corruption Bureau since the bureau has so many things to do.

“The ACB has got the prosecution, investigative and awareness raising authority so we are saying that it has too much on its plate.

“Why don’t we then have a reform program where one key functionality of prosecution can then be taken to a separate body in this case office of the Director of Prosecution and if that office too can be reverted to that level,” he said.

Mkandawire added that the grouping engaged with Director of the Bureau Reyneck Matemba who welcomed their proposal.

He further said that it is important to further the engagement with the governemnt and other structures at Parliament to adopt this model and also learn from other areas in terms of how the model operates.

On the progress of the Pay Back Our Money campaign, Mkandawire said it is necessary that those involved in corruption should pay back funds or property which they stole so that the money should be beneficial to Malawians.

He then commended ACB for working hand in hand with the organization and also the current government of Malawi Congress Party under Tonse Alliance for taking action against corruption.

Anti-Corruption Alliance is an organization aimed at fighting against corruption in the country and it includes Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), Youth and Society (YAS), Malawi Law Society, and Church and Society of the Livingstonia Synod.