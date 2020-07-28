Former Malawi State House Chief of Staff Mukhito arrested

Former Director of State Residences Peter Mukhito has been arrested in connection to the K5 billion cement scandal.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed that Mukhito is in police custody at Area 3 police station

According to Kadadzera, Mukhito, who is also a former Inspector General of Police, has been picked for his role in the importation of free duty cement worth K5 billion.

Between November, 2018 and December, 2019 Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) was used in importation of 1.2 million bags of cement.

According to documents, Mukhito on several occasions applied to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to allow importation of duty free cement at the border using Mutharika’s TPIN.

The cement wads later collected by State House officials and resold at wholesale in the country.

Last week, Mutharika denied any involvement in the dealings saying he never imported such amount of cement.

Earlier this month, Police also businessperson Mohammed Shafee Ahmed Chunara and Mutharika’s ex-bodyguard Norman Chisale over the scandal.

The two are both out on bail and are facing charges of money laundering and fraud.