COVID-19 deaths in Malawi pass 100

Malawi on Monday recorded four new Coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of Coronavirus deaths to 103.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka said two of the new deaths occurred in Lilongwe and one each in Mzimba South and Karonga.

“Today is another sad day for our country where number of people that have died due to COVID-19 has passed 100. It is a time for self -reflection as a country as we are losing a lot of lives to the pandemic and a lot more are being infected,” said Phuka.

On Monday, Phuka also announced 45 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new recoveries, and four new deaths.

He said all 45 new cases are locally transmitted infections. Out of the new cases, Five are health care workers (two each from Blantyre and Nkhata Bay, and one from Salima), 12 from Lilongwe, five from Blantyre, eight from Neno, six each from Mzimba North and Salima, two from Nkhata Bay and one from Rumphi.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 3,709 cases, of which 946 are imported infections and 2,763 are locally transmitted.

A total 1,667 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,939. The country has so far conducted 27,390 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.

Phuka has since urged Malawians to strictly observe Covid-19 prevention measures.

“This is the time for us to seriously consider to re-strategize our day to day lives and only make decisions that help to reduce the spread of the virus in our midst,” he said.