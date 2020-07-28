Chakwera administration to implement reforms in next 40 days

President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration has today begun a 40-day phase of transition in which it will implement lasting reforms within state institutions, companies, and ministries.

The Malawi leader said this in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

According to Chakwera, today marks the start of a new phase of the transition from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration to the Tonse Alliance Government and this phase will last 40 days.

“This [phase] will focus on making significant progress on the appointment of new boards of parastatals, through which the dross of sycophants will be further removed; implementing lasting legislative and administrative reforms within state institutions, companies, and ministries, in readiness for rolling out key Tonse programs and promises to the people,” he said.

He also revealed that on Monday he met the other eight leaders of the nine-party Tonse Alliance where the leaders expressed commitment to not allow the parochial interests derail their collective national agenda.

Chakwera added that the leaders reaffirmed their devotion to replenish Malawi through the three pillars of the Tonse Philosophy which are shared responsibility for the national sins of the past, shared accountability and shared prosperity.

Chakwera was sworn-in as President of Malawi on June 28 following his victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

The Malawi leader said the swearing in ceremony was part of the first phase of the transition which also involved installing new leadership over State Residences; installing new leadership over the Civil Service; and passing a new transitional budget focused on food security, tax cuts, and governance.

The second phase of the transition, which lasted three weeks, was from the day Chakwera was inaugurated to the end of his first week at Kamuzu Palace.

During this phase, the Chakwera administration focused on building and deploying a transitional cabinet with clear timelines and key performance indicators; and promoting Malawi’s global interests through strategic media and diplomatic footprints, including direct engagement with the White House.

The second phase also involved clearing the rubble of cadets and the state of filth at the presidential palace and suspending the “politically compromised” boards and contracts at dozens of parastatals until audits are done.