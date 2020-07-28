Atupele demands evidence on K1 trillion theft

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has demanded evidence on President Lazarus Chakwera’s claim that over K1 trillion was stolen during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

Muluzi who was a cabinet minister for over five years under the Peter Mutharika led government, said Chakwera should make full disclosure and evidence as to how he was informed of such an alarmingly high figure.

“Considering the annual budget of Malawi hovering around the same figure and considering that Malawi is on an IMF/World Bank program, this needs to be further explained.

“Following the discovery of “cashgate” theft during President Joyce Banda’s administration we had anticipated that we had sufficient checks and balances in place to have detected the plunder of such large sums,” Muluzi wrote on his Facebook account.

He, however, commended Chakwera for his stance against corruption, saying the vice is an evil scourge that needs to be eliminated.

“I urge the Tonse Administration to present the evidence to the courts and they can count on my full support in their fight against corruption,” said Muluzi.

On Saturday, Chakwera claimed that corruption under the Peter Mutharika administration was worse than cashgate.

The Malawi leader quoted a report by the Auditor General for the year ending June 30, 2019 which showed that billions of taxpayers’ money were stolen.