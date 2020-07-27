Workers at Poisons Board demand Chisale’s removal

Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Board (PMPB) employees have demanded the removal of their boss Dr Moses Chisale.

The workers have begun an industrial strike today as a way of forcing the government to listen to their demands.

According to the workers, Dr Chisale has failed to manage finances and he has poor leadership skills.

In placards carried during protest at the institution, the workers accuse Chisale of employing people without interviews and being influenced by Norman Chisale who was former President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard.

They also claim that Chisale received a salary higher than the required amount and that he retired at the Central Medical Stores before joining PMPB.

The protests come weeks after the workers also staged a sit-in to demand Chisale’s removal.

Currently, the institution does not have a board after the previous one was dissolved by President Lazarus Chakwera.