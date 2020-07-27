Coronavirus: Five die, 60 recover

Malawi has recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new recoveries, and five new deaths.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka said four of the new deaths occurred in Lilongwe and one in Blantyre.

Out of the 107 new cases, 87 are locally transmitted infections and 20 are imported infections.

Of the locally transmitted infections, seven are healthcare workers (three from Karonga, two from Mzimba North, and one each from Blantyre and Mzimba South), 33 from Blantyre, 16 from Lilongwe, 15 from Neno, five from Karonga, four from Zomba, three each from Mzimba North and Mzimba South, and one from Kasungu.

Phuka added that the imported cases were identified among Malawians returning from South Africa by bus.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 3,664 cases including 99 deaths. Of these cases, 946 are imported infections and 2,718 are locally transmitted.

A total of 1,645 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,920.

The average age of the cases is 36 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years and 66% are male. The country has so far conducted 27147 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.

According to Phuka, the COVID-19 data in the country shows that a lot of cases (>85%) have mild or no symptoms at all and where practical are advised to self-isolate at home.

He said people who are isolating at home should be separate from other people in the home and in a well-ventilated bedroom.

“Use a separate bathroom. If you have to share a bathroom, clean after every use.

“Avoid sharing items and the same spaces with other people and clean surfaces often.

“Stay at least 1 metre away from other people in the home,” said Phuka.

He also urged people to wear facemasks properly and to clean hands often with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer.