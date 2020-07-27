Chisale released on bail

The High Court in Blantyre has granted bail to Norman Chisale, the ex-bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika.

Judge Sylvester Kalembera has ordered Chisale to pay a cash bond of K1 million and present two relations sureties of K500 thousand each.

Chisale in May this year shot 35 year-old Sigele Kaipa at Chimwankhunda in Blantyre. He later told the woman that he accidentally shot her as he was chasing away raided who invaded his house.

Following Chisale’s arrest, the woman said she never intended to lay charges against Chisale and she also revealed that Chisale has been helping her since the incident.

Chisale is also answering two separate counts of fraud and money laundering which relate to the importation of freed duty cement worth K5 billion.

Over 1.2 million bags of cement were imported duty free between 2018 and 2019 with Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) being used in importation.

Mutharika last week denied any involvement saying he was not involved in any of the dealings and suggested that suspects in the case used his TPIN without his knowledge.