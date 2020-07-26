207 recover from Covid-19

The Presidential Taskfore on Coronavirus on Saturday announced 207 new recoveries, 103 new cases and seven deaths.

Chairperson of the taskforce Joh Phuka announced said the new deaths have been recorded in Blantyre.

Of the new cases, 99 are locally transmitted infections and four are imported infections.

Of the locally transmitted infections, four are health care workers (two from Lilongwe, and one each from Mulanje and Nkhata Bay), 39 from Blantyre, 24 from Lilongwe, 14 from Mzuzu, five from Zomba, three each from Karonga and Nkhata Bay, two from Thyolo and one each from Kasungu, Mwanza, Nkhotakota, Nsanje and Salima.

Three of the imported cases are from Zomba and one is from Lilongwe.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 3,557 cases including 94 deaths. Of these cases, 926 are imported infections and 2,631 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 1,585 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,878.

The average age of the cases is 36 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years and 66% are male. The country has so far conducted 26602 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.

Phuka in his statement noted that the country has exceeded the mark of 90 deaths but there is also a high number of recoveries reported in a day.

He urged Malawians to continue fighting the disease.

“If we collectively practice all preventive and containment measures, the spread of the virus can be stopped. No single measure is effective on its own we need to adopt and practice all preventive and containment measure as a package,” said Phuka.