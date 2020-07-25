Man dies in truck crash

A man aged 26 died on Friday after a truck which was carrying coal overturned at Jalawe area along M1 road in Rumphi.

The victim, identified as Mwayiwawo Kalata, was working as a mechanic at Chippie International in Lilongwe.

Reports indicate that driver Alick Chikwasa was driving ERF Articulated truck registration number MN 2688/CP 4180 from Chiweta and was going to Mzuzu on his way to Lilongwe.

The truck carried coal and two passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Jalawe area, as it was descending a steep slope at the same time negotiating a left bend, the driver lost control of his motor vehicle.

As a result, the motor vehicle swerved to the extreme offside part of the road where it overturned.

Due to the impact, Kalata died after suffering a head injury.

The driver sustained fractured right femur, right hand and is admitted to Rumphi District Hospital while another male passenger sustained minor injury and was treated as an out patient.

The motor vehicle got extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, police in Rumphi have urged road users to adhere to road signs and regulations to avoid accidents.

Kalata hailed from Mwamcheka Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.