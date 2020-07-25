Five arrested for making witchcraft accusations

Police in Nkhata-Bay have arrested five people for accusing four women of practising witchcraft.

According to Nkhata-Bay Police Publicist Kondwani James, among the suspects there is a female witchhunter named Judith Nkhambule aged 46.

The other four are Henry Banda, 35; Joseph Lungu, 30; Jessy Kanyasyo, 70; and Enwood Thundu, 44, all from Dewe Village Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay District.

The four suspects are alleged to have invited Nkhambule to heal them.

The witchfinder allegedly ‘detected’ four other women accusing them of bewitching the patients (now suspects).

This prompted some well-wishers to tip the police after sensing trouble over the situation.

Police rushed to the village and found the victims smeared with soaked maize flour.

The law enforcers immediately arrested the witch finder and her ‘clients.’

Nkhambule has been charged with profession of witchcraft and charging a person with witchcraft while the rest have been charged with employment of witch finder.

Nkhambule comes from Kazuwa Village, T/A Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba while the other four suspects are from Dewe Village under T/A Kabunduli in Nkhata-Bay District.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising traditional doctors to avoid witch finding as it is against the laws of the country.

Furthermore, members of the community are advised to avoid employing witch finders as it contributes to wrangles and mob justice.