Coronavirus: Malawi registers eight new deaths

Malawi has registered 68 new COVID-19 cases, 50 new recoveries, and eight new deaths.

Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced the new cases on Friday.

He said six of the new deaths are from Blantyre of which four occurred in the past 36 hours and two occurred on 22nd July 2020.

The other two are from Rumphi and they occurred on 16th and 20th July 2020.

Of the new cases, 62 are locally transmitted infections and six are imported infections.

Of the locally transmitted infections, 27 are from Blantyre, 25 from Lilongwe, six each from Nkhata Bay and Machinga, two each from Mchinji and Mwanza, and one each from Kasungu, Mzimba South, Nkhotakota, and Ntchisi.

The imported cases were identified at Mwanza border during routine screening.

In total, Malawi has recorded 3,454 cases including 87 deaths.

Of these cases, 922 are imported infections and 2,532 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 1,378 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,989.

The average age of the cases is 36 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years and 66% are male.

The country has so far conducted 26213 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.