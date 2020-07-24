Woman killed in hit-and-run accident

A 25-year-old woman died on Wednesday after being hit by a motor vehicle along East Bank earth road in Chikwawa District.

Publicist for Chikwawa Police Station, Dickson Matemba, has identified the deceased as Egelesi Square.

Matemba said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at Mfera Primary School.

He added that Square boarded a bicycle-taxi, popularly known as shapa, and she was going to Dembo market.

“The bicycle was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle which was also driven by a yet to be identified driver who escaped without rendering any assistance,” he explained.

Due to the impact, Square sustained a fracture on a hip and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chikwawa District hospital.

The bicycle-taxi operator is said to have escaped unhurt.

A postmoterm on the woman’s body showed that she died due to loss of blood.

Square came from Jimloja Village in Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa District.

Meanwhile, police are warning all drivers to observe speed limits and road signs to avoid accidents

The law enforcers are also looking for the driver to answer the charge of causing death by reckless driving.