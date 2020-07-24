Mutharika distances himself from K5 billion cement scandal

Former President Peter Mutharika has denied any involvement in the importation of free duty cement worth K5 billion.

Mutharika has said this in a statement today signed by his Personal Secretary Linda Salanjira.

According to the statement, Mutharika neither bought nor instructed anyone to buy or import the cement in question.

“Accordingly, the former President did not, as he could not, request the Malawi Revenue Authority to invoke any of his privileges to clear the alleged consignment of cement duty- free.

“Further, the former President was never at any point undertaking any construction project (s) requiring such substantial volumes of cement.

“In any event, the former President does not operate any business to sell cement on retail or wholesale.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the former President did not have any dealings with the alleged cement traders either personally or through a third party,” reads part of the statement.

Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) was used in importation of bags of cement worth over K5 billion.

According to documents, Peter Mukhitho who was Director of State Residences in Mutharika’s administration on several occasions asked the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to provide clearance for free duty cement.

Documents also show that the cement was imported by Mohammed Ahmed Chunara, owner of Prestige Import and Export.

Police questioned former MRA Deputy Commissioner General Roza Mbilizi.

The police then arrested Mutharika’s former bodyguard Norman Chisale and Chunara. The two are currently on bail.