Mathanga, three others granted bail

The Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre has granted bail to former Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) board chairperson Jean Mathanga and three other suspects.

The other suspects are former Chief Executive Officer of ESCOM Mr. John Kandulu, former Director of Procurement Mr. Fanuel Nkhono, and Mr. Emilias Kandapo who is Senior Procurement Officer at ESCOM.

The court has ordered Mathanga to pay a K2 million cash bond and K4 million non-cash bond each for two sureties.

Mathanga who is also Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner has been ordered to surrender all her travel documents and report to Anti-Corruption Bureau offices in Lilongwe every fortnight.

The court has ordered Kandulu, Nkhono and Kandapo to pay K1.5 million cash bond, K4 million non-cash bond each for two sureties and to also report to ACB in Lilongwe every Wednesday.

The four were arrested over the past two days in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

According to ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala, ESCOM made procurements worth K4 Billion without following proper procedures and investigations have led to the arrest of the four.

Mathanga has been charged with giving false information and neglecting official duties while Kandulu has been charged with neglecting official duties and authorising payment of goods without following procurement procedures.

Fanuel Nkhono and Kandapo are facing charges of abuse of public office.