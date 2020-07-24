Man killed in Conforzi’s forest

Police in Thyolo are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man allegedly murdered by security guards under Conforzi Tea Estate.

The deceased is identified as Everson Nahisa from Mbeluko Village in Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in the district.

Deputy public relations officer for Thyolo Police, Seargent Rebecca Kashoti, said Nahisa was found stealing firewood in a forest belonging to Conforzi Tea Estate.

“It is alleged that Nahisa and his friends went to steal firewood in the said estate and got intercepted by security guards.

“A fight ensued between Nahisa and the guards. The guards later assaulted the alleged thief in the head,” said Kashoti

Nahisa died following the assault and postmortem conducted at Thyolo district hospital showed that death was due to severe head injury.

Meanwhile, Police say they are hunting for the assailants.