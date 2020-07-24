DataMustFall MTN responds: Ready for Malawi

South Africa based mobile operating giant MTN has responded to the #ReduceDataCost protests by revealing that the company is ready to come to Malawi.

Malawians are in a protest against Airtel and TNM for overpricing their data bundles. The #Reducedatacost campaign has taken centre stage on social media.

The telecommunications giant made it clear on Twitter on Thursday that plans are underway to have a branch in Malawi, in its quest to provide affordable internet access Africa.

“We are currently looking into the idea of opening shop in Malawi. It is our primary principle as MTN to provide efficient plus affordable network service throughout Africa,” read the message

In response to the protest, Airtel has assured Malawians it is listening to their cries and will make a fact-based decision after thorough analysis.

“We realise that we can always do more, which is why we are listening carefully to the feedback from you our customers. We have heard your concerns and are taking an engagement approach on the matter with relevant authorities so that the debate and consequent decisions around data pricing should be fact-based,” reads the response in part.

TNM is yet to respond besides the growing pressure from the consumers. The company has monopoly in internet service alongside Airtel.