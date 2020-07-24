Coronavirus: Malawi registers 84 cases, 46 new recoveries

Malawi has registered 84 new Coronavirus cases, 46 new recoveries and 3 new deaths.

Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced the new cases on Thursday.

He said new deaths are from Nkhata Bay, Karonga and Nsanje.

Out of the new cases, 83 are locally transmitted infections and one is an imported infection.

Of the locally transmitted infections, 25 are from Blantyre, 22 from Lilongwe, 11 from Nkhata Bay and six from Zomba.

There also four from Karonga, two each from Chitipa, Dowa, and Nsanje and one each from Balaka, Chiradzulu, Kasungu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Mzimba North, and Nkhotakota.

The imported case is a refugee who just arrived at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.

In total, Malawi has recorded 3,386 cases including 79 deaths. Of these cases, 916 are imported infections and 2,470 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 1,328 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,979.

The average age of the cases is 36 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years and 66% are male.

The country has so far conducted 25756 Covid-19 tests in 39 testing sites.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people in the country to observe prevention measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.

