Over 67 Indians arrested for working in Malawi illegally

More than 67 Indian nationals were arrested on Wednesday for working at the Salima Sugar Company illegally.

The Indians were working at the Malawian company without work permits.

They were discovered on Tuesday by Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda during a visit to the factory.

Banda told management of the company to present work permits for the workers the same day or the law would take its course.

On Wednesday, the Immigration Department arrested the Indian nationals.

Immigration Department’s Central Region spokesperson, Elack Banda, said all suspects are male Indians and they came into the country mid June.

They were working at the company without employment permits which is against section 21(1) of the Immigration Act.

Salima Sugar Company is a public limited company registered under Companies Act, and 60% of its shares are held by the Aum Sugar Company of India while 40% of its shares are held by Government of Malawi through the Greenbelt Authority.

The company grows its own sugarcane as well as procures cane from small-scale sugar growers and uses it for producing sugar.

Meanwhile, the Greenbelt Authority has said it has engaged relevant institutions involved to interrogate the issue and resolve it at the earliest opportunity.H