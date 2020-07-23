Jean Mathanga, three others arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Commissioner of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Jean Mathanga.

Mathanga who is also former board chairperson of Electricity Supply Company of Malawi (ESCOM) has been arrested today.

The bureau has arrested Mr. John Kandulu, former Chief Executive Officer of ESCOM.

On Wednesday, the ACB arrested Mr. Fanuel Nkhono, former Director of Procurement and Mr. Emilias Kandapo, Senior Procurement Officer at ESCOM.

According to ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala, On 21st September, 2016, the bureau received a complaint alleging that the Electricity Supply Company of Malawi (ESCOM) made procurements worth K4 Billion without following proper procedures.

“The ACB instituted investigations which established that there was indeed procurement at ESCOM which was done without following laid down procedures,” she said.

The investigations have led to the arrest of the four.

They are suspected of committing an offence of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B of the Corrupt Practices Act.