NRB boss Somanje fired

The Lazarus Chakwera administration has fired National Registration Bureau (NRB) Chief Director Mackford Somanje.

In a letter dated July 21 addressed to Somanje, Chief Secretary to the Government Zangazanga Chikhosi informed Somanje of the termination of his contract.

“I write to inform you that pursuant to article IX of the Local Government employment contract which you signed with the government, your services as Chief Director Grade C are no longer required and have consequently been terminated,” wrote Chikhosi.

He added that Somanje will be given three months’ salary instead of notice even though the employment contract provides that where a notice is not provided, Somanje should be give one month salary.

Somanje’s removal from NRB comes weeks after the Chakwera became president, replacing former Malawi leader Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Ahead of the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections, Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party accused NRB of registering minors as people aged 18 or above so that they should be able to vote in the elections.

Pictures of Somanje in DPP regalia also used to circulate on social media.