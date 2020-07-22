Minister says corruption, debts have crippled ESCOM

Minister of Energy Newton Kambala says corruption and debts have heavily affected Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and the company is failing to effeciently provide services to Malawians.

Kambala on Tuesday toured ESCOM’s national control centre in Blantyre where he challenged ESCOM to start delivering.

According to Kambala, ESCOM is failing to make profits and has accumulated several toxic loans that amounts to about K40 billion

The minister also noted that ESCOM has been involved in corruption scandals which have stifled operations of the power supplying company.

Kambala then pledged that the Lazarus Chakwera administration will root out corruption at the institution and it will find ways to bail the corporation out of its debts.

“We will engage all stakeholders, to make sure that ESCOM starts performing as desired,” said Kambala.

Commenting on the issue, ESCOM’s chief executive officer Allexon Chiwaya said as an institution they will join hands with Government in the ESCOM rejuvenation drive.

Over the past years, there have been reports of corrupt activities at ESCOM, including the theft of fuel worth K1.6 billion meant for diesel generators.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that politicians and businespersons linked to the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party were drawing fuel from ESCOM without providing any services to the company.