Coronavirus: Malawi records 7 new deaths

Seven people have died of COVID-19 in Malawi, taking the total number of people who have died to 71.

Co-Chairperson for the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus Dr. John Phuka announced the new deaths on Tuesday.

He said four of the new deaths are from Lilongwe, two from Zomba and one from Blantyre.

The number is the highest for a day since Malawi reported the first COVID-19 cases four months ago.

On Tuesday, Malawi also recorded 103 cases and 76 new recoveries.

Out of the new cases, six are health workers, 61 are from Lilongwe, 15 from Blantyre, five from Mzuzu, three from Zomba and two each from Kasungu, Dowa, Mulanje and Neno.

In total, Malawi has recorded 3,149 cases and 1, 256 recoveries.

The country has so far conducted 24822 COVID-19 tests in 39 testing centres.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda has disclosed that Government has received over 30 thousand additional COVID-19 test kits to help re-energise Malawi’s response against the pandemic.

Chiponda was speaking on Tuesday in Lilongwe where it was also disclosed that government will employ additional health workers to strengthen the country’s response against the global health pandemic.