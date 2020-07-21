Over 60 Indians working illegally at Malawian sugar company

More than 60 Indian nationals are working without permits at Salima Sugar Company which is partly owned by the Government of Malawi.

This was revealed during Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda’s visit to the factory today.

The Malawi News Agency reported that Banda noted during the visit that even some bosses at the factory do not have permits.

The minister described the tendency as unfortunate saying no one is supposed to enter into the country and start working without following what the law says on work permit for foreigners.

He added that he visited the factory to make sure that the law and work permit procedures are followed, and not to scare away investors.

The minister has since demanded top management from the factory to submit files and work permits for the company’s employees by 2pm today.

He has warned them that if they fail to do so, the law will take its course.

According to the company’s website, Salima Sugar Company is a public limited company registered under Companies Act, Malawi and 60% of its shares are held by Aum Sugar Co. Ltd while 40% of its shares are held by Government of Malawi.

The company grows its own sugarcane as well as procures cane from small-scale sugar growers and uses it for producing sugar.