Girl stabbed to death over firewood

A mentally-ill man on Monday stabbed to death a mentally-ill girl aged 18 during a quarell over firewood in Kasungu.

Inspector Harry Namwaza Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Station said the incident occurred on Monday at Nkhamenya trading centre.

Namwaza identified the girl as Fatsani Nkhoma while the other mentally-ill person is identified as Alli Chitenje, of Sitolo village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu.

Namwaza explained that the two have been loitering around Nkhamenya trading centre due to their mental illness.

“On this day it is alleged that Alli Chitenje had kept some bunches of firewood which he collected for his own use.

“Nkhoma (now deceased) took some bunches of firewood kept by Alli Chitenje without his consent,” said Namwaza.

This didn’t go well with Chitenje who started pushing Fatsani Nkhoma away.

In retaliation, Nkhoma took a knife and stabbed Alli Chitenje on the clavicle of the right hand side.

However, Alli Chitenje removed the knife himself and used the same knife to stab Fatsani Nkhoma on the clavicle of the left hand side which made her collapse.

Nkhoma was rushed to Nkhamenya Mission Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted showed that she died due to severe loss of blood.

Meanwhile, Alli Chitenje is in critical condition and is receiving treatment at Kasungu District Hospital.

Fatsani Nkhoma hailed from Zanda village, traditional authority Kaluluma in Kasungu district.