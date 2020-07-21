Coronavirus cases in Malawi pass 3000

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Malawi has hit 3,045, and there have been 64 deaths and 1180 recoveries.

On Monday, Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced 53 new cases, 27 recoveries and two deaths.

He said the two victims are from Blantyre.

Out of the new confirmed cases, 47 are locally transmitted. These include three health workers from Mangochi, 22 cases from Blantyre, four from Neno, three each from Mzimba South and Zomba, and two each Karonga, Lilongwe, Mwanza and Rumphi.

There are also six imported cases which were identified during routine screening at Mwanza border.

Meanwhile, Phuka has called on people in the country to work together in fighting the Coronavirus and to take Covid-19 seriously.

“It is important to note that Covid-19 is more severe in older people and/or those that have health conditions such as lung and heart disease and diabetes,” said Phuka.

He then encouraged people to wash hands, wear masks, maintain social distancing and limit travel.