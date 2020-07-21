Chilima demands disciplinary action against parastatal CEOs

Vice President Saulos Chilima has demanded disciplinary action against parastatal bosses over late submission of Reforms Status Reports .

In a statement today, press officer in the office of the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri, said Chilima has expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of parastatals that missed the deadline for submission.

Chilima, who is also Minister for Economic Planning & Development and Public Sector Reforms, earlier this month met Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Directors of Finance for Parastatal Organisations based in the central region on 7th July, 2020 in Lilongwe.

He met those based in the southern region on 9th July, 2020 in Blantyre, and during the meetings the Vice President requested that the Reforms Status Reports be submitted by 17th July, 2020.

Sixty-six institutions were expected to submit the reports. Out of this number, 56 delivered on time with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development (SMEDI) being the first to submit on 14th July, 2020.

However, nine Parastatals missed the deadline with some of them submitting as late as yesterday, Monday 20th July, 2020.

The Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) is yet to submit and this has angered Chilima.

“Dr. Chilima has since directed the Controller of Statutory Corporations to take disciplinary action on the CEOs of these 10 Parastatals specifically MIM which is yet to submit,” said Phiri.