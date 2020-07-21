Chilima assists Chintheche United

Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has fulfilled his pledge to donate football jerseys and match balls to Chintheche United in Nkhatabay.

Chilima promised Chintheche United football club during campaign rally held at Chintheche trading center that he will give them two sets of jersey and 10 balls.

Now the promise has been fulfilled.

The president has given the club 25 balls and two sets of jersey with socks.

Team Manager for Chintheche United football, Wilson Ngwira, thanked Chilima for his heart of fulfilling the pledge.

“First of all, we want to thank the Vice President. He pledged to buy 10 match balls and 2 sets of jersey but today we finally received 25 match balls, 2 sets of jersey and Sox.

“As a club we will make sure to use these things properly as we were lacking such material for so long,” said Ngwira.

He added by asking other well wishers to help the team since it doesn’t have sponsorship especially in transport.

Commenting on the matter, Northern Region Football Association NRFA Masiya Nyasulu thanked the Vice President for the assistance.

“As an association we are proud to hear this that the Vice President fulfilled his pledge, as you are aware that many teams lack materials, it is our prayer that if they can also look into other things such as infrastructures,” he said.

Chintheche United football club plays in the Simso Northern Region Football league, and in 2019 season managed to finish on position 4.