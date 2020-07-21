Asian Business Community starts partial lockdown

The rise in Coronavirus cases in the country has forced the Asian Business Community to start a second partial lockdown.

The lockdown started on Monday night and members of the community have been advised to wear masks when around people they don’t live.

Vice Chairman for the Community, Dr. Parth Patel, said domestic employees will also be required to wear masks when at homes of members of the Asian Community because the employees are at high risk as they use public transport.

Members of the community who have underlying conditions have been advised to stay home and all community members have been urged to eat food that boost immunity.

On ceremonies, the community says weddings and funerals should be attended by fourty people.

“Weddings and funerals will be allowed with a maximum of forty people. A fine of K1 million will be imposed on any person facilitating this gathering in breach of the number regulation,” said Patel.

According to Patel, the measures have been set following extensive discussions and deliberations with the medical professionals, community leaders and business captains.

Malawi has recorded 3,045, and there have been 64 deaths and 1180 recoveries.

Over 1000 of the recorded cases and 39 deaths have been registered over the past 12 days.