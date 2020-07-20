Rise in Coronavirus cases frightening – Chilima

Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima, says the rise in Coronavirus cases is frightening and he has urged Malawians to follow preventive measures.

In a post on his Facebook page, Chilima expressed worry over the rise in number of cases and deaths.

“The upsurge in Covid 19 cases continues to be alarming and frightening in our country. Over 50 people have succumbed to the disease so far. May their souls Rest In Peace,” he said.

He then urged people in the country to follow preventive measures such as washing hands regularly, practicing respiratory hygiene, keeping social distance, putting on masks as well as following home remedies that are being recommended by health experts.

The Vice President also revealed that he has tested negative for COVID-19. This is Chilima’s second negative result following another one earlier this month.

“Earlier in the day, I again went for tests as guided by the health personnel two weeks ago when I was first tested. I have again tested negative,” he said.

Malawi has recorded 2,992 cases including 62 deaths. Of these cases, 903 are imported infections and 2,089 are locally transmitted.

A total of 1,153 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,777.