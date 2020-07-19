International Chess body says it has high hopes in Malawian minister

International Chess Federation, FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) president Arkady Dvorkovich has sent sent a congratulatorly message to former Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) president Kezzie Msukwa following his appointment as a cabinet minister in the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

In a letter to Msukwa, Dvorkovich said the International Chess Federation has hope in Msukwa who is Malawi’s Minister of Lands.

“This is the evidence of the high level of your professional knowledge and adminstrative competence. I am sure that your experience in management will contribute for further strengthening of our close related ties and our partnership,” Dvorkovich said.

In his response, Msukwa thanked God and asked the body to continue helping chess Players with Schoolaship.

“Thank you Fide President for your message, and please continue supporting us with the scholarships that your Government has been granting to our Malawian Chess Players,” said Msukwa.

President Lazarus Chakwera earlier this month appointed Msukwa as Minister of Lands in the Tonse Alliance Government.

Kezzie Msukwa once served as Chess Association of Malawi President and is als a committee member at FIDE.