Umthetho celebrations cancelled over COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of the Mzimba Umthetho festival celebrations.

Mzimba Heritage Association (Mziha) announced the cancellation of this year’s event due to rise in number of coronavirus cases in the country.

General Secretary of the cultural group Moses Mkandawire said the cancellation has been effected after the association noticed that Covid-19 continues to negatively affect people across the country.

“During our last meeting we agreed to postpone the festival upon looking on the rise of the COVID-19 in the country as the number is rising every day, so to prevent the spread during the festival that’s why the committee decided and agreed to cancell the event,”.

“The Committee also agreed to postpone a trip to Umsimbiti Cultural Festival in South Africa which was originally scheduled for October, 2020,” said Mkandawire

Mzimba District Health Office (DHO) Spokesperson Ulunji Luhanga described Mziha’s decision as bold adding that the cancellation will set a good example to people to start looking at the pandemic seriously and start following preventive measures religiously.

Mzimba district has recorded at least 428 cases of Covid-19 with 261 active cases and 5 deaths.

Malawi now registered over 2810 cases and 55 deaths.

Umthetho cerebrations are held at the Hora Mountain the place where the Ngoni fought and defeated the Tumbuka Tribe in Malawi upon arrival from South Africa.

Umthetho festival is a Ngoni cultural event that happens once every year and it helps promoting the culture and Ngoni values. During the event, the Ngoni showcase their rich cultural heritage and perform traditional dances including Ingoma.