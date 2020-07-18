Malawi recieves 11 dead bodies from South Africa

Bodies of 11 Malawians who died in South Africa arrived in the country on Friday.

Mwanza border post immigration spokesperson, Pasqually Zulu, said the dead bodies arrived in three vehicles at the border post.

Zulu also revealed in an interview with the local media that on average 25 bodies of Malawians arrive in a week from South Africa alone.

“Medical reports we are receiving are not directly linking these dead bodies to Covid-19,” said Zulu.

On Friday, 173 Malawians also arrived in the country from South Africa.

The returnees were tested for Coronavirus and later ferried under police escort to Machinga Teachers’ Training College where they are being accommodated.

Malawi has recorded 2,810 Coronavirus cases including 55 deaths. There have also been 1,111 recoveries.

Out of the cases, 861 are imported infections and 1,949 are locally transmitted.