Coronavirus cases jump to 2,810

The number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Malawi has risen to 2,810.

According to the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus, Malawi has registered 94 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new recoveries, and four new deaths.

Co-chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka said three of the new deaths are from Blantyre and one is from Lilongwe.

Of the new cases, 87 are locally transmitted infections and seven are imported infections. Of the locally transmitted infections, six are healthcare workers (three from Blantyre and one each from Mangochi, Neno and Phalombe), 46 from Blantyre, 16 from Lilongwe, six from Zomba, three each from Mzuzu and Neno, two each from Dowa and Rumphi, and one each from Karonga, Kasungu, and Mangochi.

Four of the imported cases are from Blantyre, one each from Dowa and Machinga and one is a Mozambican.

In total, Malawi has recorded 2,810 cases including 55 deaths. Of these cases, 861 are imported infections and 1,949 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 1,111 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,644.

The average age of the cases is 35.6 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years and 66% are male.

The country has so far conducted 23,230 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.