Armed robbers steal face masks at Water Board office

Police in Kasungu are hunting for armed robbers who broke into Santhe Water Board office and went away with cartons of face masks.

The robbers also stole other items and all the stolen items are valued at K600,000.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Station, Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, said the robbery happened on July 16.

According to Tasowana, during the night of July 16 the robbers armed with panga knives invaded the Water Board premises where they tied up the security guards with ropes.

“The criminals questioned the security guards about where the Water Board officials kept the money.

“After getting no tangible response, the robbers broke the main door of one of the offices and entered into the building.

“It is alleged that besides face masks the robbers went away with spanners, axoflame and pick head,” said Tasowana.

He added that by the time the security guards shouted for help, the unknown criminals had already left the place.

Once apprehended, the suspected armed robbers will answer the charge of robbery with violence.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to communities in the district to remain vigilant and report criminal acts to the police.