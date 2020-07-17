Restaurant owner sets ablaze employee over K2,800 shortfall

Police in Dowa have launched a manhunt for a restaurant owner accused of setting on fire his employee over a shortfall of K2,800.

Confirming the development was Dowa police public relations officer Sub-inspector Gladson M’bumpha who identified the restaurant owner as Funsani and the victim as Nasil Sherrif aged 19.

Sub-Inspector M’bumpha said the incident happened at Dowa Turn off on Wednesday night as the victim was on duty.

The publicist further said Sherrif as usual went to his boss at around 2100 hours to hand over cash after close of business that day but he had a shortfall of K2, 800.

It is reported that the development angered the boss who later threw petrol on his employee before setting him on fire.

Sherrif is said to have been rescued by some people who heard him screaming for help and he was rushed to Dowa district hospital as he sustained serious burns.

Meanwhile, M’bumpha says the victim has been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he is receiving treatment while Funsani is still at large