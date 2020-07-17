Residents shut down Likoma health office

Likoma residents on Friday shut down the District Health Office saying the district’s director of health and social services absconds work and there is misuse of Coronavirus funds.

The residents were led by Area Development Committee (ADC) chairpersons.

According to the residents, the district’s director of health and social services Weston Nyirenda has been absconding work since April.

The residents also claim that Nyirenda manages a project in Rumphi but continues to draw allowances for trainings in Likoma.

One of the ADC chairpersons told the local media that the absence of a district taskforce on Covid-19 is also putting the fight against the pandemic in jeopardy.

“The DHO has failed to account for the Covid-19 funds that were provided by the Malawi Government, more worrying is the fact that his office has failed to account for medical equipment that were purchases in order to assist in the fight against Covid-19,” reads a letter by the residents addressed to the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

The Likoma residents in their letter have asked the Ministry to transfer Nyirenda and Kumbukani Sakala (District Nursing Officer) by 31st August, 2020.

The residents have also demanded the Ministry of Health to provide the district with health officers who will be willing to stay in the district.