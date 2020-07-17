Cyclist die after being hit by car

A 22-year old man in Mangochi has died after being hit by a motor vehicle at Mpima Forest along Liwonde-Mangochi road.

The victim has been identified as Imran Banda from Makande village Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka.

Deputy publicist for Mangochi police, sub-inspector Amina Daudi said the accident which happened in the morning of July 16, 2020 involved a motor vehicle Mazda Alexa registration number CZ9620 driven by Charles Hassan, 29, a doctor at Mangochi District Hospital.

Daudi said: “Hassan who was with his wife as a passenger was driving from the direction of Ulongwe heading Mangochi Boma and due to speeding he lost control and hit the pedal cyclist who was cycling towards the same direction.”

Following the impact, the cyclist sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mangochi District Hospital.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to drivers to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents.