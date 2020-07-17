BarryOne back with new project

Rapper BarryOne has droppped a new single to mark his return following a two-year break from music.

The celebrated Malawian hip-hop artist recently released a track titled Mkango and has featured Piksy, a multi-award winning singer and rapper.

BarryOne’s latest offing comes off his upcoming project he is working on and is expected to be out in summer.

“I am back to recording and putting out new music now that I am done with the other engagement I was committed to,” explained the Blantyre-based artist, real name Barry Mkorongo, aka Uno.

“I have recorded a number of tracks besides the single that was released on June 29 and I will be dropping this project in September or October,” he added. “This will be an EP [Extended Play] or an album, the details will be shared as we go.”

Barry One’s last project came out in 2018, a joint album he released with Phyzix, called The Diaries.

His latest single, produced by God’s Favourite and recorded by Percy Manyozo aka Pro Pee, sees the lyricist rapping about God’s love towards him in his music journey that has seen him releasing four solo albums namely Tionana, Legendary, Footprints and Maso Atseguka.

The rapper is expected to release Mkango music video on Friday evening. The visuals, shot and edited by Ben Bei of B&G Productions will be premiered at Anchors Lounge in Blantyre.

Download Mkango audio here: https://mikozinet.com/barryuno-ft-piksy-mkango/