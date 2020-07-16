Parliament shuts down for two weeks over Covid-19

Malawi Parliament has shut down its operations due to the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases among members of staff and legislators.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara said in a statement on Wednesday that Parliament will be closed for 14 days.

“The scale down follows recorded confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst both honourable members and staff. This has necessitated an urgent requirement to review the operations of Parliament in order to safeguard the lives of Members of Parliament and staff,” said Hara.

According to Hara, Parliament will use the 14-day period to develop strict and feasible means within which operations may resume.

She added that Parliament building will also be completely disinfected during the period to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

The Speaker has since urged MPs and members of staff to go for Coronavirus testing and to observe preventive measures.

Malawi has recorded 2610 cases including 43 deaths and 1005 recoveries. Over 2,00 cases have been recorded in the past 30 days.