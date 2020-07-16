National Anti-Corruption Alliance to launch Pay Back our Money campaign

The National Anti-Corruption Alliance on Thursday said it will embark on a ‘Pay Back our Money’ campaign aimed at recovering stolen public funds.

The grouping which consists Youth and Society, Church and Society program under Livingstonia Synod of CCAP, CHRR and Malawi Law Society (MLS) organised a press briefing in Mzuzu on Thursday.

Executive director of Youth and Society (YAS) Charles Kajoloweka asked the new administration of the Tonse Alliance to fulfil its promise of providing 30 days of Amnesty for people to return stolen funds.

“Effect this amnesty now since we don’t have time, we need to recover our resources and map the way forward of developing this country,” said Kajoloweka.

According to the Chairperson for the Alliance Moses Mkandawire, 30 percent of Malawi’s resources are lost through corruption in each financial year.

He added that sectors such as education, health and infrastructure development suffer a lot from the theft. He then asked Government to bring justice to all people involved of corruption.

Executive director for Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) Michael Kaiyatsa said the new administration is doing well in arresting all the people who committed crimes.

He added that the arrests are not part of witchhunting but if people squandered public funds they have to be brought to justice.

The alliance has since urged people in the country to report any acts of corruption to authorities.

Over the past week, the police have been rounding up people who committed crimes during the Peter Mutharika administration.