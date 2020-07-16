Malawi leader establishes Covid-19 Office

President Lazarus Chakwera has established a national Covid-19 Office which will be headed by a national coordinator.

Chief Secretary to the government Zangazanga Chikhosi announced the establishment of the office in a statement on Wednesday.

Chikhosi said the office will be providing daily updates on the pandemic to the nation.

President Chakwera will also be updating the nation about the pandemic every two weeks.

Meanwhile, Chakwera has maintained College of Medicine lecturer Dr. John Phuka as the Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus.

Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda is also co-chairperson while Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo, Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu, Minister of Education Agness Nyalonje and Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo are members.

Other members include Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V and Innocencia Chimombo of the Christian Health Association of Malawi.