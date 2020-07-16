Chakwera defends call for prayers against Covid-19

President Lazarus Chakwera says he will never substitute work with prayer but he has chosen to couple his efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic with prayer and fasting.

The Malawi leader said this in a statement today which is also the first day of the three days of prayer and fasting against Coronavirus.

Chakwera’s call for Malawians to pray and fast has been condemned by some Malawians who claim that prayer and fasting will not end the public health crisis.

However, Chakwera said his administration’s response to the pandemic is fueled by hope that has two trademarks.

“Firstly, ours is a hope that energizes us to work hard and work smart in stopping the virus from spreading or claiming lives,” he said.

On this, he noted that he appointed Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda to provide the needed leadership to the health sector.

He added that he has reconstituted the Presidential Taskforce and will be reviewing its effectiveness on a weekly basis to ensure that expert advice from the scientific community is brought to bear on its work.

Chakwera has also established an office within the presidency exclusively dedicated to the fight against Covid-19.

The president further said that the hope inspires him to pray so that the concerted efforts happen under favorable conditions and lead to favorable outcomes.

“In my case, it is no secret that I am the first Head of State who is also an ordained minister, and so I have chosen to couple my efforts against the pandemic with prayer and fasting from today until Saturday and to invite those of you who are religious to do the same,” he said.

The Malawi leader added that the call to prayer is not a decree for compliance and he will never substitute work with prayer but will always conjoin the work people must do and the work only God can.

“I only continue to champion these measures out of my belief that the power to create social change is not in Government, but in you making the most of the opportunities provided by God. It is He who has not only given us the strength to work hard and smart in defending ourselves against this merciless viral army, but has also given us the faith to seek His help as we fight,” said Chakwera.

Malawi has registered 2610 cases, including 43 deaths and 1005 recoveries.