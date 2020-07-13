New kid on the block XKesh ready to rock Malawi and the world

Youthful Malawian artist XKesh is more than ready to take the country by storm with his music which will only be matched by the national anthem.

Born Njaliwe Chalera, the multitalented singer is gearing up to hit the scene with his first single under Panash Africa record label. He got signed by the label earlier this year.

The 17-year-old impressed Nohaata Seven on social media that he couldn’t help but approve him to Panash Africa to take him on board. Having been satisfied with the lad, the management of the company which is owned by Nohaata and UK based Sheilla Malaikah signed him.

His first work under the said management will feature R’N’B maestro Teddy. The song is entitled Run Away. Meanwhile, producers are perfecting the work of art in order to give the receiving end the best product.

XKesh is an Afro, Trap and Rap artist with full potential of making it on the global stage. He has proven his prowess in music in his previous projects with some of Malawi’s renowned artists.

Since the record label he is signed to aims at promoting Malawian music to the global stage, it is expected of it to help the starlet realise his potential.