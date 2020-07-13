Mzuzu Council workers plan sit-in

Mzuzu City Council workers are planning a sit-in due to unpaid salary arrears.

Speaking on Saturday at City Engineering offices where all junior workers met, the workers agreed to close all offices this week and warned that no vehicle will be allowed to leave the civic center premises.

In an interview, one of the workers who asked not to be named said the employees will not leave the civic center until their money is paid.

“Previously we were doing strike but this one will be different one, we agreed not to let any administration office to be open neither let the city vehicle to leave the premises, we are tired we are going to present our petition to the city top bosses.

“We want a new good Chief Executive Officer since we are in the new Malawi and this time we are not going to accept anything until they pay our money.

“Those on top posts are receiving their monthly salaries, why not with us, people who are making the city moving by working in places where garbages are dumped?” he asked.

In his comment, Mzuzu City Council public relations officer McDonald Gondwe said the council is meeting the workers union for possible understanding.

“We got wind of the news and management will continue engaging workers union on the same,” said Gondwe.

Earlier this year, the council workers also held protests over unpaid salaries.