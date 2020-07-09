Covid-19 test kits shortage hits Malawi

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus says there is a shortage of Covid-19 test kits across the country.

Chairperson of the Taskforce John Phuka said in a statement on Wednesday that the Ministry of Health is running low on testing kits and the remaining kits that are available will only be used to test people who have symptoms of Covid-19.

According to Phuka, a consignment of test kits procured weeks ago has been delayed due to shipment challenges and is expected to arrive in the country in two weeks’ time.

Phuka has since advised people who came into contact with confirmed cases to self-isolate for 10 to 14 days and contact a health worker on 5747 if they develop Covid-19 signs.

Meanwhile, Malawi has recorded 65 new cases of the Coronavirus, 24 new recoveries and one death. The victim is a 47-year-old man from Chitipa.

In total, Malawi has recorded 1,942 cases, including 25 deaths and 369 recoveries. Out of the total cases, 711 are imported while 1158 are locally transmitted.

Malawi has so far conducted 18,376 tests in 39 testing sites across the country.